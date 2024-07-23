A law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of Canadians affected by a nationwide recall of contaminated plant-based beverages.

On July 8, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced a recall of several Silk and Great Value “plant-based refrigerated beverages” due to Listeria monocytogenes. As of July 17, the recall has been linked to two deaths, nine hospitalizations, and 12 illnesses in Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

Various recalled plant based refrigerated beverages are the source of 12 #Listeria infections occurring across 3 provinces: ON, QC and NS. Do not eat, use or serve the Silk or Great Value recalled products. More info: https://t.co/7V1YQUKiA5 pic.twitter.com/NNeadw2IOv — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) July 18, 2024

As a result, law firm Slater Vecchio LLP announced on July 22 that it filed a class-action lawsuit in the Supreme Court of British Columbia against Danone Inc. and Walmart Canada Corp.

“Canadians should be able to trust that the food and beverages that they consume are safe and do not present a serious risk of harm to individuals,” said Saro Turner, partner at Slater Vecchio LLP.

“This lawsuit seeks to hold the companies that distributed these allegedly contaminated beverages accountable for their conduct in Canada and to obtain compensation for individuals who got sick or suffered economic losses.”

Were you affected by this recall?

If so, Slater Vecchio LLP urges Canadians to take a photo of their recalled Silk or Great Value product. If you believe you got sick from this possible contamination, make sure to document when you consumed the beverage, when your symptoms began, and how long you were symptomatic. You can also fill out a form here to provide your details and check here to see if you own any of the recalled products.

“This information will assist in establishing that an illness is connected to the consumption of a recalled Silk or Great Value brand product,” reads the statement.

According to the CFIA, Listeria monocytogenes can cause various symptoms, including vomiting, cramps, fever, nausea, diarrhea, muscle aches, headache, and constipation.

People who are pregnant, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. In severe cases of illness, the bacteria can spread to the nervous system, causing a stiff neck, confusion, headache, loss of balance, and death.

Symptoms of severe listeriosis may appear up to 70 days after you have been exposed to the bacteria.