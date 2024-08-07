According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the recalled plant-based beverages linked to a deadly nationwide outbreak of listeria were produced by a third-party manufacturer.

In an update on August 7, the CFIA said it “worked quickly” to recall Silk and Great Value brand products due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The agency is working with Danone Canada and its third-party manufacturer, Joriki Inc., located in Pickering, Ontario.

The CFIA states that the facility immediately stopped production and distribution and that the agency is working to remove the affected products from the marketplace. It’s urging Canadians to dispose of the affected beverages made with coconut, cashew, oat, and almond.

The recall was announced on July 8, with the agency reporting that people fell ill after consuming the beverages. The Public Health Agency of Canada has linked the outbreak to two deaths, 13 hospitalizations, and 18 reported illnesses. Those affected ranged in age from seven to 89, with 67% of cases reported in those 50 or older.

“All affected products were made on a dedicated production line, which has been completely disassembled while inspection at the facility is ongoing,” states the CFIA. “No production on this dedicated production line will restart until the necessary corrective measures are implemented and the CFIA is satisfied that any contamination has been identified and eliminated.”

On July 8, Frédéric Guichard, president of Danone Canada, stated, “We are deeply concerned about these reports and are taking this matter extremely seriously.”

On July 22, law firm Slater Vecchio LLP announced that it had filed a class-action lawsuit in the Supreme Court of British Columbia against Danone Inc. and Walmart Canada Corp.

“Canadians should be able to trust that the food and beverages that they consume are safe and do not present a serious risk of harm to individuals,” said Saro Turner, partner at Slater Vecchio LLP.

According to the CFIA, food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes “may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.” It can cause various symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness.

People who are pregnant, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

“Our highest priority is always food safety and the health of Canadians. We take food safety investigations seriously and employ every measure to remove risks to consumers as soon as possible,” stated the CFIA.