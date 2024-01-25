"We're from Abbotsford, of course we...": Locals fill in the blanks in hilarious new trend

Many are spinning a popular TikTok trend into their own version, and people in Abbotsford are the latest to join the action, but this time, it’s a bit on the spicy side.

“We’re from Abbotsford, of course we…” was posed as a question to people on the WTF Abbotsford Facebook Group, and more than 100 people weighed in to list what they think sets the city apart from its Metro Vancouver neighbours.

Some of the answers were less than flattering, like wondering if the noises they heard were fireworks or gunshots.

However, we have rounded up some of the best ones (in our opinion) that only real Abbotsford locals would understand.

“Post on Facebook any time there’s a loud noise outside,” one person wrote.

“Drive by 20 churches on the way to work,” another person said.

“Wish we were Langley,” one said.

“Move anywhere else and lie when anyone asks where we are from,” another argued.

Lots of people took shots at the transit system.

“We’re from Abbotsford… of course we know the bus system runs every hour or two, not every 15 mins LOL,” someone wrote.

Lots of people weighed in on their favourite or least favourite coffee shops and what annoys them the most about visiting them.

Many complained that they had to repeat their order several times, but one suggested they might be going to the wrong spot.

“Know every Tim Hortons and which one is the slowest,” the Facebook user wrote.

Lots of people loved the throwback suggestions like picking berries as a kid.

“We remember the big orange football dome,” someone wrote, before another user corrected them to say it was tennis.

Or some things that you’d only know if you were a constant commuter.

“Know where the stench is just before Mt Lehman on Highway 1!” another said about the unpleasant landmark.

One of the city’s most famous events also got some appreciation.

“Love the Airshow,” a user wrote, referencing the annual Abbotsford Airshow that brings aerial performances, historic aircraft displays, and lots of craft beer each summer to the Abbotsford International Airport.

And overwhelmingly, traffic was among the biggest things that people said sets Abbotsford apart from the rest of the region.

“Of course we hit the overpass,” one person joked in the wake of the recent surge of overpass collisions in Metro Vancouver, including one on Highway 1 at No. 3 Road earlier this month.

Another person said they ask about the road conditions daily in the group chat before leaving the house. It’s not a surprise, considering the area was once shut off from eastern communities due to historic flooding.

Many just complained about their fellow motorists.

“Curse people out who don’t use the roundabouts properly,” one quipped.

“Constantly point out how stupid people drive but we’re one of them,” another said.

And lastly, “Slow down to a halt on 264th.”

For some reason, no one mentioned the beautiful fields of flowers that the city boasts.

Maybe if you’re from Abbotsford, you just take those stunning tulips for granted.

What do you think of this list? Let us know in the comments below.