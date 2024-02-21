A popular charity event that raises funds for cultural, recreational, educational, and social activities for all generations is making its return to Vancouver next week. And Swifties can win big by helping the cause.

The 31st annual RBC JCC Sports Dinner is taking place at Hyatt Regency Vancouver on Wednesday, February 28. This year’s featured guest speaker is seven-time tennis Grand Slam Champion John McEnroe.

McEnroe won’t be the only winner at the event, as the Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver is currently holding a Sports Dinner Cadillac Raffle, a huge 50/50 draw and a massive silent auction.

The highlight is a BC Place suite for 20 at one of the sold-out Taylor Swift concerts happening this fall.

From now until Wednesday, February 28 at 9 pm, JCC supporters can purchase tickets to win a new 2024 Cadillac XT4 FWD. Dueck Auto Group donated the luxury SUV, which is valued at $55,000.

Those looking for a chance to win a growing cash jackpot can buy 50/50 tickets from the JCC. The current total is nearly $10,000, with the winner taking home half of the cash.

There is also a massive list of silent auction items that you can bid for online, including magnificent staycations, autographed sports memorabilia, spa getaways, mouthwatering dinners and more.

Some of the amazing silent auction items include a Vancouver Canucks team-signed jersey, a luxury stay at Parq Vancouver, and a $500 gift card to Vij’s.

The RBC JCC Sports Dinner and the prize raffles help the inclusive community centre provide vital programs and services for children, seniors, and families. This year’s speakers include Olympians, Team Canada legends, and two-time Grey Cup Champion Angus Reid of the BC Lions.

Funds raised will provide subsidies for preschool, sports leagues, arts and music programs, senior care, special needs services, and more.

For more information about RBC JCC Sports Dinner, visit them online.