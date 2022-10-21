Vancouverites rejoice as rain vanquishes wildfire smoke

Rain finally arrived in Vancouver Friday morning, helping clear the wildfire smoke from the air that’s been lingering over the city all week.

The much-awaited precipitation also signalled a return to normal weather from the record-breaking hot October weather most of the province has seen so far this month.

Many people took to social media to share their glee.

5:45am Friday 21 October – Breaking news: small droplets of water are falling from the sky over Metro #Vancouver. My sources tell me it’s rain – something not seen around these parts in a while. I was able to snap this pic from my car as it began. #FinallyRainInTheRainforest pic.twitter.com/bMiPZvmgKJ — BEN WILSON (@BenWilsonThings) October 21, 2022

THIS IS US.

Beautiful rain 🌧.

North Vancouver. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/YOBzRSUUJr — wendy G.🇨🇦🇳🇴 (@wenke2014) October 21, 2022

The hot and dry October led to a late wildfire season, making mid-October hot and suffocating for many in the region. This week, Vancouver’s air quality plummeted to fourth-worst in the world as late-season smoke made breathing difficult in the city.

But now a parade of storms is on the way to end the record-breaking drought. About 20 millimetres of precipitation is expected by the end of the weekend.