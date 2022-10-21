NewsWeather

Vancouverites rejoice as rain vanquishes wildfire smoke

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Oct 21 2022, 5:08 pm
AlbertArt/Shutterstock

Rain finally arrived in Vancouver Friday morning, helping clear the wildfire smoke from the air that’s been lingering over the city all week.

The much-awaited precipitation also signalled a return to normal weather from the record-breaking hot October weather most of the province has seen so far this month.

Many people took to social media to share their glee.

The hot and dry October led to a late wildfire season, making mid-October hot and suffocating for many in the region. This week, Vancouver’s air quality plummeted to fourth-worst in the world as late-season smoke made breathing difficult in the city.

But now a parade of storms is on the way to end the record-breaking drought. About 20 millimetres of precipitation is expected by the end of the weekend.

Megan Devlin
