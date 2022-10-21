"Parade of storms" to soak Vancouver following record-breaking drought

The warm hotumn weather has seemingly ended, and The Weather Network predicts that a “parade of storms” is set to soak BC and Vancouver following a record-breaking drought in the province.

Rain has already started to fall in Vancouver, accompanied by much cooler temperatures than in the past few weeks, but most of the precipitation will land throughout the weekend.

It could also be a bit gusty, with highish winds predicted, and there could be some snow falling in parts of the province.

“Parade of storms”

The Weather Network warns that this parade with BC in its sights could bring “significant precipitation” to the province, particularly to the areas that need it.

As mentioned, the first round of precipitation began on Friday, with more expected on Saturday, but only with light rainfall totals expected. Approximately 10 to 20 mm of rain is predicted over the next two days.

The Weather Network says the “main event” arrives late this weekend and will continue until next week.

“Several low-pressure systems will move into the BC coast from Alaska,” which the weather agency says will bring a widespread potential for rain and snow for much of the province.

“Regardless, we can expect significant rainfall totals across coastal areas over the next seven days, which will help to put a dent in the drought that’s grown quite severe this fall.”

This is how the forecast is shaping up for the next seven days, suggesting we could see approximately 80mm of rain in Vancouver.

Are you happy to see the rain?