Drought to downpour: Vancouver braces for possible flooding

The rain expected to shower down on the province later this week is welcome news for the drought conditions BC’s been experiencing, but weather experts warn it could lead to flooding.

It’s been over 100 days since BC’s drought began, which is why there is a desperate need for traditional fall weather.

These dry conditions have led to wildfires burning around the region, which have resulted in poor air quality.

So why would rainfall be anything but good news to the region?

According to The Weather Network, the soil has hardened and is far from the ideal moist dirt that allows enough runoff to be absorbed.

This rock-hard soil heightens the risk of some localized pooling and ponding around low-lying areas, the Weather Network explains.

Windy conditions along the coast on Friday will also cause leaves that fall off deciduous trees and collect around storm drains and potentially clog them.

“Let’s put it this way. It’s borderline drought-busting rainfall amounts on western Vancouver Island and the mountainous terrain on the mainland,” the network adds.

Slippery roads expected

Drivers and bikers are also being warned that they may have to be extra careful.

It’s been a while since the province has had a significant rainfall, so there is a fair amount of oil, dirt, and debris coating the roadways, the Weather Network warns.

So once it rains, pay extra attention because it will get slippery.

Upside of the rain

Of course, good outcomes will come from the rain, like the air quality.

On Wednesday, smoke from BC and Washington wildfires caused the air quality to plummet to the fourth worst in the world, according to IQ Air’s rankings.

Once it rains, the Weather Network adds that the wildfire activity will also become more easily managed, “but it might be months before the final hot spots are extinguished.”

In Coastal Fire Centre region over 20,000 hectares have burned due to the wildfires. This is the most since 2018.

The end of BC’s dry spell will also mean the streams and tributaries for salmon will get an uptick in flow rates.

This is Neekas, Heiltsuk Territory. All of these salmon went into the creek, the creek dried up b/c of no rain so far this fall, and just died, and this is just one reach! Global warming is killing everything. This is such a sad scene. Video credit, Sarah Mund pic.twitter.com/vYhEKwD5mN — William Housty (@WilliamHousty) October 4, 2022

Earlier this month, the ongoing drought caused unprecedented damage to the salmon ecosystem, with thousands washing up dead in a dried-up creek.

Meanwhile, reservoirs around the province have been dropping upwards of 10 centimetres a day. So rain will result in a needed top-up for drinking water reservoirs.