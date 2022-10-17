Dozens of weather records SMASHED in BC over the weekend

It was a wild weekend for weather around parts of the province as dozens of cities broke long-standing temperature records.
More than two dozen records were broken around BC — including one that had been in place for more than a century.
Around the lower mainland, a few records fell:
Vancouver:
Preliminary new record: 20.2°C
Old record: 20.0°C set in 1929
Abbotsford:
Preliminary new record: 26.1°C
Old record: 24.4°C set in 2002
Hope:
Preliminary new record: 23.4°C
Old record: 21.1°C set in 1974
Pitt Meadows:
Preliminary new record: 26.1°C
Old record: 23.3°C set in 1929
Squamish:
Preliminary new record: 25.8°C
Old record: 25.0°C set in 2002
West Vancouver:
Preliminary new record: 24.0°C
Old record: 21.7°C set in 2002
Meantime, Port Alberni broke a temperature record set WAY back in 1907.
The area hit 26.3°C on Sunday, smashing the old record of 23.3°C.
For a full list of the temperature records, you can find them on Environment Canada’s website.
How long will this summer-like weather last?
This may have been the last weekend of “hotumn'” as slightly cooler temperatures and wet weather finally arrive in the lower mainland.
But we are still seeing above-normal temperatures and The Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham says while it will be warm, the storms will start rolling in over the coming weeks thanks to a jet stream over Western Canada.
“Every fall pattern is at risk to be disrupted by the impact that tropical systems have on the jet stream. More specifically, the track of typhoons in the western Pacific Ocean can reinforce or temporarily disrupt the jet stream pattern across the Northern Hemisphere,” he says in his long-range forecast.