Vancouver’s air quality worsens to fourth worst in the world (PHOTOS)

Metro Vancouverites woke up to smokier skies Wednesday.

One Twitter user said the worsening smoke engulfing the region is making the area look like the backdrop for the science fiction film Blade Runner.

Vancouver currently looks like Bladerunner with all of the forest fire smoke engulfing the city. We get it every year now sadly, but it's abnormal to have it extend well into October with a drought, given it's a rainforest here. C'mon rain, do your thing already! 🌧️ — Owen Moore (@owenmoore_xyz) October 19, 2022

This smoke has been caused by wildfires burning southeast of Chilliwack and Hope and from Washington wildfires.

Smoke altogether has caused the air quality to plummet to the fourth worst in the world according to IQ Air’s rankings.

Some locals have taken to Twitter to share photos of the smog that’s worsened overnight.

This morning, riding to school. Vancouver AQI is "high risk". A tasty cocktail of bonfire smoke and car pollutants. #vanpoli #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/JxN2fzpcGr — Robert Alstead (@RobertAlstead) October 19, 2022

TIME LAPSE: Dense smog (smoke + fog) has settled in along the Vancouver Waterfront. Air quality is unhealthy due to wildfire smoke. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/cT8wKSXklN — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) October 19, 2022

The wildfires have caused the Metro Vancouver Regional District to continue to issue air quality advisories for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

How to catch a break from the smoke

Metro Vancouver has advised that indoor spaces with HEPA air filtration and air conditioning can offer relief from both air pollution and heat.

Municipalities like Richmond and Vancouver are encouraging residents who need a break from the smoke to visit their local public library branch.

Community centres and malls are also examples of public buildings with air conditioning that may benefit those in need of respite.

If you prefer to stay at home, Metro Vancouver adds, “Consider setting up a clean air space in your home by running a portable HEPA air cleaner in one or more rooms.”

According to Environment Canada, it is expected to rain on Friday so the smoke could clear and bring about more typical October weather.

“Stagnant weather conditions are forecast to persist for several days and it is expected that a change in the weather forecast for Friday may be associated with significant improvements in air quality,” Environment Canada said.