One of our favourite local ice cream makers, Rain or Shine, is back with its Pint For A Pint initiative.

The parlour has once again teamed up with Canadian Blood Services to offer folks a FREE pint of its incredible homemade ice cream when they donate blood.

There are a couple of mandatory steps people must take to get in on this sweet, no-cost treat, though:

Pick up a card at Rain or Shine’s UBC, Kitsilano, or Cambie Street locations before donating blood (limited quantities, while supplies last) Take your card to the Canadian Blood Services Blood Donor Clinic (4750 Oak Street, Vancouver) on the day you donate to get your card verified Come back to the same store with your verified card on January 31, 2022, to claim your free pint

Please note you must bring your card to the store in which you obtained it.

January 31 is the only day the initiative will be applicable, so mark your calendars and be sure to get your cards before you donate so you’ll be guaranteed a sweet treat at the end of the month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rain or Shine Ice Cream (@rainorshineyvr)

Address: 1926 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-7246

Address: 3382 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-9986

Address: 6001 University Boulevard

Phone: 604-620-2004

