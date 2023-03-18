One of Metro Vancouver’s most popular hikes is back after a long hiatus.

According to the District of North Vancouver, which issued a notice of the reopening on Friday, March 17, the Baden Powell Trail between Deep Cove and Quarry Rock is finally open.

The trail has been closed since November 2021 because of significant damage caused by the extreme winter storms and atmospheric rivers that ravaged many parts of BC during that time.

After crews repaired bridge and stair structures that were significantly damaged in 2021, the trail is ready for hikers once again.

Quarry Rock is an extremely popular hiking trail in Deep Cove. It involves a series of wooden stairs and bridges through the rainforest and ends with a huge payoff – a rocky outcrop overlooking the ocean.

If you go on the weekend or later in the day, expect the trail to be packed. It’s a much more pleasant experience to go early in the day during the week during off-peak hours.

The best way to get there is to take the bus. Parking is extremely restricted in the area, but if you do drive, be mindful of where you leave your vehicle and obey all local parking regulations.

Quarry Rock, a beautiful & favourite local place to hike, is reopening. Spend your time on the trail, not looking for parking! Our 211 & 212 bus routes take you to Deep Cove: meander through the local shops, Panorama Park, or the trails. Where are your #TransitFriendlyHikes? ^DA pic.twitter.com/xtjxBaK5ub — TransLink BC (@TransLink) March 18, 2023

You can catch the 211 and the 212 downtown and they’ll both bring you out to Deep Cove.

And remember, you didn’t do the Quarry Rock hike for real unless you got Honey Donuts after.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.