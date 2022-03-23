NewsCuratedOutdoors

Quarry Rock hike expected to remain closed this summer

Mar 23 2022, 5:04 pm
Quarry Rock at Deep Cove in North Vancouver. (Phillip Tong / Flickr)

Quarry Rock, once one of Metro Vancouver’s most popular hikes known for crowds at the viewpoint, is expected to remain closed for summer 2022.

The busy trail in Deep Cove was closed in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns, but the trailhead remains blocked by a fence even as the province lifts other pandemic restrictions.

The District of North Vancouver told Daily Hive that it’s still closed because the November 2021 atmospheric river damaged bridges and stairs along the trail.

Much of the route runs along provincial land under jurisdiction of the Ministry of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resources, and the district said it’s working with the provincial government to coordinate repairs.

“For safety’s sake, the Quarry Rock section of the Baden Powell Trail will remain closed until repairs are complete – likely through the summer season,” the district said.

Signage and fencing inform visitors that Quarry Rock is closed, and park rangers frequently visit the site to remind people, the district said.

Quarry Rock isn’t the only hike still closed from damage sustained in the November atmospheric river. The Othello Tunnels near Hope probably won’t open until next year, and the Berg Lake Trail in Mount Robson Provincial Park will also remain closed for the 2022 season.

