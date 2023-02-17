Diving photographer gets unreal shots of BC's wildlife (PHOTOS)

A photographer in BC is making waves with his unreal shots of orca whales, sea lions, and more.

Ryan Miller is a commercial diver who takes incredible photos of BC’s wildlife – especially under the sea.

“I don’t think most people realize the amount of life and biodiversity underwater around BC,” Miller told Daily Hive.

“Famous underwater explorer Jacques Cousteau regarded BC as the best temperate water diving in the world and second only to the Red Sea,” said Miller.

His love for animals and the ocean comes through in his photos and Daily Hive wanted to learn more about his experience and how you can learn more about taking photos of wildlife, too.

How do you get your shots of sea lions like these?

“Sea lions, like most wildlife, will dictate the encounter and type of interaction you have with them,” said Miller.

“If they don’t feel threatened or scared, they will generally come very close and sometimes even start ‘mouthing’ your hands, legs, and sometimes even your head. They are generally very gentle but it can be unnerving when a 2,000 lbs sea lion decides to put your head in its mouth,” said Miller.

He’s spent hours underwater with animals like sea lions over the last 18 years of his career.

“They are very curious and can be very interactive,” said Miller, who said younger sea lions are called the puppies of the sea.

How come this photo of a playful sea lion is one of your favourites?

“For a wildlife photographer, there isn’t a much better feeling when a wild animal ‘accepts’ your presence and does not feel threatened by you,” said Miller.

According to Miller, he felt like the sea lion was “showing off” for him.

“It was very curious and playful and wouldn’t leave my side for most of the dive,” he said.

“At one point, it grabbed a leather star off the bottom and swam up to the surface and let it go and would try and catch it just before it hit the sea floor,” said Miller, and the sea lion kept “playing” with the star.

“Having an experience as I had with the sea lion can be life-changing,” said Miller.

What’s your advice for someone interested in diving and photography?

“Cold water diving isn’t for everyone, but give it a shot,” encourages Miller. The first step is to contact your local dive shop and get your open-water certification.

“If you love it and want to get into underwater photography, purchase any type of camera in your budget, whether it’s a GoPro, basic point-and-shoot, or a fancy mirrorless camera, and get under the water and practice.”

Underwater photography is difficult to master. A few tips include:

Get as close to your subject as possible without disturbing or harassing it.

Use some artificial light to bring out the colours

According to Miller, water absorbs colours, and the deeper you go, the more colour loss there is. Without artificial light like strobes or video light, everything will appear green or blueish.

You can follow Ryan Miller on Instagram and see his prints online to learn more.

As for Miller, he’ll be doing the annual herring spawn dive survey next and living on a boat for a month, travelling around Vancouver Island and the Central Coast estimating the herring spawn egg layers, and mapping the spawn.