John Cena spotted at much-loved local donut shop (PHOTO)

John Cena has been a great supporter of Vancouver restaurants over the years, even calling one specific downtown spot his favourite in the entire country back in 2019, which is really saying something.

The WWE star and actor has made an appearance at many food establishments, and for someone whose famous line is “You Can’t See Me,” we’ve seen him in action pre- and post-meal quite a bit.

His most recent sighting? None other than the beloved local gem, Honey Doughnuts, in Deep Cove.

Cena joins the star-studded list of folks that have made the trip to the famous local donut shop, including actress Shay Mitchell and most notably, Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet.

Looks like if you make incredible donuts, the A-listers will come!