5 tree houses you can rent in BC for a wild getaway

Tree houses are what childhood dreams are made of. Whether you had one in your backyard or knew someone who did, the magical feeling of having a special reprieve in the trees never truly leaves you.

As an adult, you might be striving to recapture that child-like wonder that came with adventures in tree houses – well, that’s not as out of reach as you might think.

BC is home to some amazing tree houses that you can rent out for the weekend or an extended vacation, ranging from rustic to luxurious.

Here are a handful of magical BC tree houses you can rent.

This rustic beauty is nestled in the East Kootenays near Cranbrook. Fishing, swimming, canoeing, and hiking trails are all close and the home has all the creature comforts you’d expect – yes, there’s even indoor plumbing (and a hammock).

Cost: Starting at $350 per night

Imagine sleeping suspended amongst the trees. These iconic, spherical little pods are nestled among the trees in the rainforest in Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island.

Read more: You can sleep in these dreamy tree pods in this BC forest (PHOTOS)

Cost: Starting at $355 per night

Take the ferry to Sechelt and escape from it all high in the trees. Treehouse Cottage offers a queen-size bed, a soaker tub, a loft for the kids (if you want to bring them), a barbecue, a private hot tub, and more.

Cost: $375 a night during the summer

Cozy up in a treehouse by the coast surrounded by rainforest on Vancouver Island, a few hours from the city but a whole world away. This modern escape is great for a couple looking for a change of pace.

Cost: From $280 per night

This house is 30 feet up, and your inner child will love the view from the top. With all the comforts of home, you can cozy up here for a weekend away with your sweetheart.

Cost: From $269 per night