After a tourist was stabbed in Vancouver in a random, unprovoked attack, he’s spoken to New Zealand media about the incident and how it won’t stop him from enjoying his travels.

According to Vancouver Police, on Wednesday, July 12, a 28-year-old tourist from New Zealand was stabbed on the corner of Nelson and Granville. He was allegedly stabbed from behind by a stranger just before 8 pm and brought himself to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“From what we know so far, this attack appears to be completely random and unprovoked,” said Constable Tania Visintin in a release. “Investigators are looking for a man about 5’5” tall, with a medium complexion. He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark jeans, and a blue baseball cap.”

Now, the man at the centre of the incident, Jamie Hallowes, is speaking out. Hallowes told his story to the New Zealand Herald.

According to the Herald, Hallowes was heading to the 7-Eleven, waiting to cross the street, when he “suddenly felt two blows to his side and right arm.”

“At first, it just felt like two punches, so I turned around to confront the person,” Hallowes told the Herald. But the assailant had already walked off in the opposite direction. So, Hallowes continued to walk to the convenience store when he noticed a “stinging.” He lifted up his shirt and saw a small puncture wound. He asked the 7-Eleven staff for something to stop the bleeding before walking to St. Paul’s Hospital. “Luckily, it was just a superficial stab wound and didn’t hit any vital arteries or organs,” Hallowes said.

“Once I saw the wound, it was almost like, ‘Did this actually just happen to me?’

“I’m still questioning why it happened. It’s left me feeling puzzled and confused. If I knew there was a motive like a mugging or an argument between us then maybe I could understand. But there wasn’t any intent other than just pure aggression it seems.

“He didn’t mug me. He didn’t say anything. We didn’t interact in the slightest. He just decided to attack me in broad daylight with plenty of people around and walk away as soon as it happened,” Hallowes told the Herald. But isn’t about to let this incident deter him from enjoying his travels.

Hallowes is not the first person to be stabbed near the Granville Entertainment District. Nor is he the first visitor to Canada to be randomly attacked.

So far, VPD says no arrests have been made in Hallowes’ case, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to reach investigators at 604-717-4021.