GoFundMe started for man trapped under semi-truck tire for hours

A young couple rear-ended by a semi-truck on a highway in BC is recovering, and a GoFundMe has been started to help raise funds to support them.

Kyle and Anna were on their way home from the Bass Coast Music Festival on Monday, July 10 when a semi-truck hit them and two other vehicles on the Coquihalla Highway.

“Out of nowhere, they were rear-ended by a semi-truck, which then spun and collided with the passenger side of the car,” family friend Shay Manerikar shared in the GoFundMe. “Anna was able to exit the car with a few scratches, but Kyle was trapped under the semi’s tire for over 2.5 hours while Anna did her best to help.”

Kyle’s injuries

According to GoFundMe, off-duty first responders who were in the traffic created by the collision provided early intervention in the form of IV fluids, painkillers and oxygen.

“We believe that these kind souls probably saved his life as it took hours for first responders to arrive and safely extract him from the vehicle,” wrote Manerikar.

H was then intubated, sedated, and brought to the trauma centre in New Westminster. Soon, he will be moved out of ICU, and the doctors are reportedly “optimistic” that he’ll make a full recovery.

“Although he experienced the unthinkable and is still in a ton of pain, he has been smiling, sharing kind words of appreciation for his friends and family, and cracking jokes,” said Manerikar.

Positive prognosis, uncertain future

While the news about Kyle’s condition is miraculous, there are still lots of uncertainties for Kyle and Anna’s future.

“Despite his positive prognosis, we are unsure of how long he and Anna will be unable to work,” wrote Manerikar.

The couple has pets to care for, and their car was totalled with many of their belongings damaged or scattered on the highway during the incident.

“As their community, we hope to come together to raise some funds to ease the financial stress so that Kyle and Anna can focus on healing, being together, and doing what they need to do for their physical and psychological health,” Manerikar continued.

You can learn more and contribute to GoFundMe, which aims a goal to raise 10,000 online.

Coquihalla collision

On Monday, July 10, a semi-truck driver hit three passenger vehicles on BC’s Coquihalla Highway Monday afternoon.

The serious crash closed the highway from approximately 2 pm until after 2 am Wednesday. Cpl. Mike Moore with BC Highway Patrol said the semi-truck collided with three passenger vehicles on a section of the highway that was busy amid construction-related lane closures.

Two air ambulances were dispatched to the scene, transporting one occupant to hospital with serious injuries and another with more minor injuries. The semi-truck driver wasn’t hurt.

The BC Highway Patrol Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken over the case, police said in a Tuesday news release.

With files from Megan Devlin