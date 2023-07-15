Vancouver hands out $70k in fines for improperly watering lawns

It’s a hot summer in Vancouver, and the City is coming down on those who violate water restrictions with already more than $70,000 in tickets handed out. And summer’s not even over yet.

In the City of Vancouver, watering restrictions are in effect from May 1 to October 15. Under the current Stage 1 regulation, residential lawns may be watered within strict times. Those caught watering outside of allotted times could face a fine, and the City hasn’t been shy about drinking water conservation bylaw enforcement this year.

Daily Hive heard from the City of Vancouver’s Andrea Becker, the branch manager of Waterworks Design, who said that as of July 9, Vancouver has issued nearly 400 warnings and more than 287 tickets. Each ticket incurs a $250 fine – amounting to $71,750.

By the same time last year, the City had issued 220 tickets. So, this year, there are more tickets and a lot more warnings — 395 in 2023 compared to 125 in 2022.

“The increased enforcement activity for 2023 is partly attributed to the different weather patterns we have had this year compared to 2022,” said Becker.

“May, June and July were still fairly cool and wet last year, so we had a late start to increased outdoor water use compared to the average. Especially in comparison to this year where the summer heat started in May and there has been elevated water use ever since.”

It’s been a hot month across the province and a record wildfire season already. This week, the Regional District of Metro Vancouver has urged residents to conserve water.

“We experienced record global temperatures at the start of July, which followed months of dry spells within our region,” said George V. Harvie, chair of the Metro Vancouver Board of Directors. “Many parts of BC are experiencing drought conditions. With more hot, dry weather ahead, we must be proactive in this region with our water conservation efforts to ensure there is enough water to last until the rains return.”

Metro Vancouver has a special tool that helps you figure out when you can water your lawn.

With lots of dry weather in the forecast we thank you for honouring residential lawn watering restrictions. When can you water? 🕛 Even-numbered addresses: Saturday mornings

🕛 Odd-numbered addresses: Sunday mornings Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/rrD8Ji1gC7 pic.twitter.com/V0P0vCOVBi — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) July 13, 2023

Residential lawn watering is allowed at even-numbered addresses on Saturdays, and odd-numbered addresses on Sundays. Automatic watering is okay from 5 to 7 am, while manual watering is permitted from 6 to 9 am.

Water conservation violations can be reported via Van 311.