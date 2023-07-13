Tourist from New Zealand injured in unprovoked Vancouver stabbing

A tourist from New Zealand was injured in an unprovoked stabbing in Vancouver.

Vancouver police are investigating the incident which occurred in the Granville Entertainment District, which sent the victim, a 28-year-old man, to the hospital.

“From what we know so far, this attack appears to be completely random and unprovoked,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin in a statement.

VPD says that the victim was allegedly stabbed from behind by a man unknown to him on the corner of Nelson and Granville just before 8 pm. He then took himself to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

That area of Vancouver, the Granville Entertainment District, has been a problem for police, with various violent incidents having occurred there over the past couple of years.

Vancouver police admitted as much in a story Daily Hive reported on.

Police have also released a rough description of the suspect.

“Investigators are looking for a man about 5’5″ tall, with a medium complexion. He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark jeans, and a blue baseball cap,” Visintin added.

Visintin added that no arrests have been made so far and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information is being asked to call VPD at 604-717-4021.

This isn’t the first time a tourist has been the victim of a stabbing in Vancouver.