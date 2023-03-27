Man dead in apparent random stabbing outside downtown Vancouver Starbucks (PHOTOS)

Vancouver police say one man is dead following a stabbing at a downtown Starbucks Sunday evening.

Violence broke out after two men got into a brief altercation outside the restaurant at Pender and Granville streets just before 6 pm.

First responders attempted to save 37-year-old Paul Stanley Schmidt’s life, but he died of his injuries in hospital. It’s not believed he knew the suspect, although the circumstances leading up to the violence are still under investigation.

The suspect, 32-year-old Inderdeep Singh Gosal, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with second-degree murder.

“We believe this homicide was witnessed by dozens of bystanders, and there may be people with information who have not yet come forward,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release. “We particularly want to hear from anyone who was present in the moments before the stabbing, or anyone who has cell-phone video of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.