"Is this a joke?" Fans disappointed Kid Cudi has cancelled, again

Royal City Musical Theatre presents Mary Poppins the Broadway Musical at the Massey Theatre April 25 to May 12

A poorly landed jump off the stage at Coachella has forced musician Kid Cudi to cancel his entire world tour. This means fans with tickets to his shows in three Canadian cities won’t see the “Day ‘N’ Nite” artist here at home, and they aren’t holding back their thoughts on the news.

Kid Cudi’s show was scheduled for Vancouver’s Rogers Arena in August, and he was supposed to bring Pusha T on the Insano: Engage the Rage World Tour, which has also been a blow for fans now that it’s been cancelled.

“Is this a joke? We’ve been waiting… to come back for how many years and it’s only April and my concert isn’t until August so the whole tour is cancelled. Is what I’m asking about being a joke,” one person wrote on the artists’ announcement on Wednesday.

His other Canadian stops were in Montreal and Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willis (@kidcudi)

Kid Cudi says he had to cancel his tour because he broke a bone in his heel and has to “focus on getting better to be out there in top shape,” he wrote. Adding, “the injury is much more serious than I thought.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willis (@kidcudi)

He points fans to a pending refund coming soon, by email.

Meantime, for fans in Vancouver, it’s the third heartbreaking cancellation from the artist.

In 2022, Rogers Arena said the show had to be pushed from its initial date in mid-August to September because of “unforeseen scheduling conflicts.”

Then, the rescheduled performance was cancelled at the last minute, angering many fans who had already bought expensive hotel rooms for the show and only had a few days’ notice that it wasn’t going ahead.

“[Wish] you all the best cudder! [Still] waiting to see a concert for the first time, hope you make it back to Vancouver again one day,” one fan wrote on X.

This time, many fans are offering their support for the artist’s healing journey, but others are not holding back their condemnation.

“What kind of leap off the stage was that lookin’ like a four-year-old jumping off the couch,” one person questioned.

@scvno_ Kid Cudi was jumping off the stage at @coachella to go rage with the crowd and got injured and had to stop his DJ set 😩 @KidCudi ♬ original sound – Scvno

What do you think of the latest cancellation? Let us know in the comments below.

With files from Nikitha Martins