Two longstanding local pubs are closing their doors this weekend

We’re used to losing a handful of restaurants every month, but we’re about to say goodbye to two gems in one weekend, both of which will be offering their final service on September 18.

Here are two longstanding local pubs that are closing their doors this weekend.

North Vancouver’s Cheshire Cheese Restaurant, a British-style pub on the second floor of the Lonsdale Quay, is set to close its doors after 36 years in business.

The restaurant confirmed with Dished that its last day of business would be Sunday, September 18.

The pub has long been a favourite spot for locals to grab a pint, a plate of fish and chips, and enjoy the waterfront views.

The Cheshire Cheese Restaurant, which has served the community since 1986, serves traditional English fare like Toad in the Hole and Shepherd’s Pie, as well as pub food like burgers, seafood, and steak.

Yagger’s Kitsilano, the 2884 West Broadway bar that has been around for the last 11 years, shared on its social media that it would be closing for good later this month.

“We truly thought we would never be saying this, but the time has come to close this chapter,” the bar shared. “We have had to make the ultimate and very difficult decision to close our doors.”

Over more than a decade – a long life span for a bar in this city – Yagger’s had been hosting trivia nights, karaoke parties, sports events, and live comedy. It served as a “gathering place for many celebrations, and the go-to place for live sports in Vancouver.”

The bar will have its last day of service on Sunday, September 18.

With files from Hanna McLean and Daryn Wright