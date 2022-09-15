Dished Neighbourhood Gems: Vancouver's Yaletown

Vancouver is home to some amazing gems, longstanding classics, and under-the-radar establishments when it comes to stellar food and beverage.

We’re doing the digging for you by highlighting the best local destinations to check out in each city (if you haven’t already).

Here are our Dished Neighbourhood Gems for Yaletown.

Vancouver’s historic Yaletown neighbourhood once served as the western terminus for the Canadian Pacific Railway, but now its brick buildings and late-1800’s-style streets serve as a backdrop for the stylish set.

Yaletown is full of upscale bistros, famous sushi spots, and high-end boutiques, but it also happens to be right next to the Seawall and centrally located near downtown, making it a great stop for a bite to eat.

While this well-trodden, super pedestrian-friendly area has become one of the more modern Vancouver neighbourhoods, its historical charm serves as an ideal backdrop for some great food and drink gems.

Here are our choices for the best spots to check out in Yaletown.

Tucked inside one of Yaletown’s brick heritage buildings is Black Echo Coffee, a cafe inside the boutique Global Atomic Designs. It may be very hidden from the street, but this spot serves some of the best espresso in the area.

Address: 1144 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-806-6223

Instagram

This Korean savoury pancake house and rice wine bar is relatively new to the neighbourhood but has already become a favourite among locals. Serving pajeon in flavours like prawn chive, bulgogi cheese, and classic scallion, this is a great spot to head to for Korean comfort food and nibbles – which just so happen to pair perfectly well with makgeolli (Korean rice wine).

Address: 1130 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-646-8585

Instagram

Rocaninni has locations in both Yaletown and Richmond, but it’s a really solid place to grab a cup of coffee so it deserves a spot on this list. In addition to its quality espresso drinks and lunch options, Rocaninni also serves other specialty drinks, like a blue or kato matcha and an espresso tonic.

Address: 863 Beatty St, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-1863

Instagram

Grab N Go has a few locations around the city, but it’s worth knowing about for its quick, convenient, and super cheap lunch options. You can quite literally grab and go with some of the options here, including spicy pork triangle kimbap, bibimbap, instant ramyun, stuffed inari, and something called a “K-Pop Idol Sandwich.”

Address: 1207 Hamilton St, Vancouver

Phone: 604-258-7557

Instagram

Dabao Bungkus

Strictly a takeout only food concept, Dabao Bungkus is run by a couple out of their Yaletown home offering Singaporean and Malaysian cuisine. You order through the business’ Instagram account from a limited menu of whatever they’re offering for that period, which can range from fried hokkien mee with pork belly, fishcake, and prawns to prawn mee with ribs. Rumour has it this is some of the best Singaporean food in the city!

Instagram

Do Chay Saigon Vegetarian

Stop here for award-winning vegetarian takes on Vietnamese cuisine. Do Chay serves some seriously fresh dishes, including lettuce wraps with carrot, celery, jicama, daikon, and tempeh with a Southeast Asian-inspired seasoning. Don’t forget to try this spot’s inventive drink menu too, with beverages like the Spicy Guava Margarita and Basil-y Smash being major highlights.

Address: 1269 Hamilton St, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-2939



Instagram

Soho Bar and Billiards

How often do you find a bar with billiards in Vancouver? When Guys and Dolls Billiards closed down early in the pandemic, the city lost one of its only no-fuss spots where you could grab a drink and play a game of pool. Luckily, Yaletown has its own joint that meets the above requirements. Soho also has foosball, pinball machines, darts, cheap sleeves of beer, and some pretty wild cocktails (like a creamsicle float with ice cream, vodka, triple sec, and Orange Crush).

Address: 1283 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-1180



Instagram

Smithe Salad is a family-run business that opened in 2016 and has both a salad bar and hot food station for easy, delicious take-out lunches. It also has a fantastic grocery selection, cold drinks (including smoothies and fresh-pressed juices!), and fresh produce for sale.

Address: 191 Smithe St, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-9382

Instagram

If you have a neighbourhood gem in or around the city that you want to shine a spotlight on, let us know at [email protected]