Chibop: New Korean chicken joint softly open in Burnaby

Sep 14 2022, 8:59 pm
Burnaby and fried chicken just make sense, and here’s another spot to get our favourite crispy-fried delicacy: Chibop.

Chibop is now soft open at 1805 Rosser Avenue in Burnaby.

The concept will offer Korean eats and of course, chicken, our favourite dish of all time.

Back in March, the eatery told Dished that once it opens, it will be open daily from 11 am to midnight, making it a must-try late-night spot for bites.

You can find this spot open today until midnight. Be sure to keep an eye on Chibop’s socials for upcoming hours.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #CHIBOP (@hashtag_chibop)

Chibop

Address: 1805 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby

Instagram

