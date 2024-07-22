Projected Canucks forward lines after Sprong signing

The Vancouver Canucks had a busy weekend which included signing winger Daniel Sprong to a one-year deal.

The high-scoring forward gives the team another winger with a strong scoring pedigree. The Canucks now have one of the division’s, and the league’s, best forward groups… on paper.

The trouble now becomes how to best arrange all the players to get the most from the group. There are a lot of potential line combinations that you could make a good argument for.

Here is what the Canucks forward lines could look like this season to start, although change will inevitably occur.

First line: Heinen – Miller – Boeser

The team’s first line, led by J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser, who both had career seasons last year, will likely have a new member next season. For now, Danton Heinen is pencilled into that spot, but the Langley-native has typically played bottom-six minutes in the past, and it’s possible someone else will take this spot.

This line will not only be one of the team’s engines at five-on-five, but they will also face many tough matchups, and that is where Heinen can help a lot.

Second line: Höglander – Pettersson – DeBrusk

The second line is perhaps the one with the most question marks. Jake DeBrusk will definitely start beside Elias Pettersson but that third spot could go to a few different players.

For now, Höglander is pencilled in. He showed good chemistry with Pettersson last season, is an excellent play-driver, scored 24 goals, and has the potential to take another step.

Please enjoy this Höglander highlight. pic.twitter.com/GXjKdoTt34 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 11, 2024

However, Sprong will likely get the chance to earn a spot on this line in place of Höglander. His dangerous shot and finishing ability could make him more suited to that position.

Third line: Joshua – Blueger – Garland

The Canucks will almost definitely give the trio of Dakota Joshua, Teddy Blueger, and Conor Garland a chance to build on last year’s success. The line was one of the team’s best for a solid chunk of last season and outscored opponents 21-10 at five-on-five.

Fourth line: Sherwood – Suter – Sprong

This fourth line of Kiefer Sherwood, Pius Suter, and Sprong would give the Canucks a trio of energetic forwards who can also put the puck in the back of the net. All three of these players would be putting pressure on players higher in the lineup as they look for a bigger opportunity.

Daniel Sprong scores a goal scorer's goal. 🎯 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/VLsHxhfpYk — Winged Wheel Podcast (@WingedWheelPod) December 3, 2023

Sprong has scored at roughly a 20-goal pace over the past two seasons despite getting few minutes. Starting the scoring winger on the fourth line would give the Canucks scoring threats throughout their lineup.

Extras: Åman, Podkolzin

This forward arrangement does leave Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Åman on the outside looking in.

Podkolzin is no longer waiver-exempt, and thus, if the team wants to get him game action in Abbotsford, they will need to make the player available to every other team. This is a massive change from years past, and if he can’t find a spot in the top 12, he may be moving onto another team soon.

Åman has played solidly during his time with the Canucks but hasn’t shown enough offence to get in ahead of anyone currently in the top four lines. He will be called upon when injuries inevitably hit the team.

The Canucks forward group is looking incredibly deep. Head coach Rick Tocchet has a ton of options in terms of how he wants to deploy his forwards and there’s sure to be lots of internal competition.