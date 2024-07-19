Canucks single game tickets go on sale next week

Vancouver Canucks single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are available for purchase starting next week.

The tickets go on sale on Wednesday, July 24. You can get access to a presale that starts the day before (Tuesday, July 23) by filling out a simple form. All you need to do is enter your name and email and answer a few questions, and you will be given early access to the single game tickets.

Mark your calendars: Tickets on sale Wednesday, July 24! 📆 Don't miss your chance to lock in your seats. EARLY ACCESS | https://t.co/CDxqQdQGnf pic.twitter.com/8RrmWxICpM — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 19, 2024

The Canucks experienced a massive improvement last season and ended up winning their division for the first time in 11 years. The atmosphere at games down the stretch, as well as in the playoffs, was incredible as fans in the city rejoiced the team being competitive once again.

The atmosphere at Rogers Arena was so good that many players were visibly touched during the postseason. It was a great reminder of how passionate the Vancouver market is and the difference that the fans can make.

The Canucks have already released their schedule for next season. They start things off with a home game against the Calgary Flames on October 9. They’ll play one more time at home against the Philadelphia Flyers on October 11 before heading out on the road.

One of the most exciting games on the schedule for Canucks fans includes a home game against the Edmonton Oilers on November 9. It’ll be the first time the two teams play since they faced off in the second round of last year’s playoffs, a series the Oilers won in seven games.

Another exciting game is the matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 8. The game always attracts a ton of Leafs fans to Rogers Arena and is once again scheduled for a Saturday afternoon, as has become common for that marquee matchup.