Zadorov says Canucks were his "first choice" in free agency: report

It wasn’t a lack of interest that prevented the Vancouver Canucks from signing Nikita Zadorov this summer.

The hulking defenceman has revealed in a new interview with the Responsible Gambling Council’s Daria Tuboltseva that the Canucks were his “first choice” in free agency.

The Canucks acquired Zadorov mid-season, and he impressed a lot of people with his play. However, the team and the unrestricted free agent were unable to agree on a new contract, and he eventually signed with the Boston Bruins.

The 6-foot-6 blueliner agreed to a six-year, $30 million contract with the Bruins in free agency. It’s been reported that he turned down multiple offers from the Canucks before picking the Bruins, including one valued at the same $5 million per season but which likely wasn’t for as many years.

The Bruins also signed ex-Canucks free agent Elias Lindholm in another expensive deal worth more than $50 million.

With Zadorov admitting that the Canucks were his top pick, it’s logical that they could’ve kept the defenceman had they matched the Bruins offer. It seems that’s something they were not willing to do.

“We disagreed on the details before the playoffs and postponed the negotiations,” said Zadorov to Tuboltseva. “After the playoffs, when I was in Vancouver, we tried to reach an agreement, but unfortunately, it didn’t work.”

The Russian became a fan-favourite in Vancouver during the team’s 2024 playoff run. He scored eight points in just 13 games and was responsible for many memorable moments throughout the postseason.

The impressive playoff run definitely helped him earn a larger deal on the open market.

BIG Z MEANS BUSINESS pic.twitter.com/Jnivtik94Y — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 1, 2024

The team attempted to replace the bruising player’s size and physicality in free agency with the acquisitions of the 6-foot-4 Derek Forbort and the 6-foot-7 Vincent Desharnais. The two players will combine to make less than Zadorov will next season.