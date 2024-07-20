Canucks sign Daniel Sprong to cheap free agent contract

The Vancouver Canucks have added another piece to their already-deep forward group.

WIth multiple reports linking him to the team, the Canucks officially signed free-agent winger Daniel Sprong to a one-year deal on Saturday.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announces that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Daniel Sprong on a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/zCNxfYOuNw — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 20, 2024

As per Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, the contract sees the 27-year-old earning $975,000 for the 2024-25 season

Daniel Sprong to Vancouver 1 x $975K — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 20, 2024

“Bringing in another solid winger will be a boost for our club this season,” said Canucks Patrik Allvin in a press release. “Daniel has matured a lot as a player and has shown he can contribute offensively when called upon. His addition up front will give us better depth and should help with more balanced scoring throughout our forward group.”

Sprong netted 18 goals and 43 points over 776 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season.

Selected 46th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2015 NHL Draft, the Netherlands native has scored at least 18 goals in each of the past two seasons, combining in total for 39 goals in 142 games.

His most productive campaign (2022-23) saw him score 21 goals and 46 points in 66 games.

Along with the Penguins and Red Wings, Sprong has also seen stints with the Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, and Seattle Kraken.