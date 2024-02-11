Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit Vancouver in a few days for a three-day Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event. As a fellow Brit, I felt that I should pen a list of things to do around the city for the couple.

The pair are visiting Vancouver from February 14 to 16, so it’s an especially good time to visit with all the Valentine’s Day events happening around the city.

While I might not know what someone who grew up in a royal family might enjoy, I’d like to think I have a pretty good sense of what’s fun around the area after living in Vancouver for a year and a half now.

Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

The Capilano Suspension Bridge is already an incredible attraction without the added psychedelic lights, so this one is a must-do for Harry and Meghan. The couple can wander through the magical Valentine’s Day-themed lights that have turned the entire place into a pink paradise for all the lovebirds to enjoy.

Science World

My fellow Brits may disagree, but I think Vancouver’s Science World beats the Science Museum in London. When I visited, I spent hours having fun with the interactive activities, and I think even a royal couple would enjoy the puzzles. Some may argue it’s for kids, but who cares? Science World is the perfect tourist spot for adults and children, so if the duo brings their two kids along, this stop would make a fun outing for the entire family.

Ski or snowboard

Nothing screams Canada more than hitting the mountains to ski or snowboard. Now, admittedly, I’m like a fish out of water on skis. But that doesn’t mean Harry and Meghan will be. They’re already visiting Whistler for the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event, so there’s no better time to grab some skis or a snowboard. I’d personally love to see a video of Prince Harry carving out some snow.

Ice Skate

Another classic Canadian activity I’d recommend to the pair is ice skating. For Canadians who grew up on the ice, this might seem like a generic thing to do. But, for Brits, ice skating is a rare gem we only tend to do around the holiday season. The Robson Square ice rink would be a great spot for the couple to glide around. It has fantastic views of the city and is super cheap – not that the money is necessarily an issue for them.

Watch a Canucks game

My final recommendation to the pair is to grab a hot dog and beer and go cheer on the Canucks at one of their games. I will be a football (soccer) fan to my core until the day I die, but since I moved here, hockey’s become a close second. Prince Harry has made an appearance at a Canucks game before, but I think it’s a timeless activity to do when visiting the city. It’s the perfect way to let loose.

What else do you think the couple should do when they visit? Let us know in the comments below.