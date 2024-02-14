Canadian spot named one of the most memorable places to propose in the world

If you are ready to propose to that special someone in your life, a spot in Canada has been named one of the most memorable places to do so.

So pack your bags, because we are talking about a spot on the East Coast.

The list, compiled by Condé Nast Traveler, highlighted 26 places across the globe, and one special location nestled against the Atlantic Ocean in Nova Scotia made the cut.

You might also like: An animal shelter is offering to "neuter your ex" for Valentine's Day

Renters would save up to $27,000 a year living in Alberta compared to Vancouver

Flair offers free flights to Canadian prof who flies to work due to housing prices

The publication named the Skyline Trail as a memorable place to pop the question thanks to it being “a little quieter” than obvious places like Banff and Lake Louise in Alberta, but brings just as dazzling views with it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Hill Nature & Adventure Photography (@adamhillphoto)

The trail, which was the sole spot in Canada to be named, is situated in Cape Breton Highlands National Park and is a 6.5 km boardwalk loop that gives stunning ocean and cliff views, along with the chance of spotting moose, bald eagles, bears and numerous boreal birds.

With views like what the Skyline Trail has to offer, we can 10/10 see why it would be considered a memorable spot to get down on one knee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Overbeeke (@philipoverbeeke)

Other spots to make the list of most memorable places to propose were Cypress Gardens near Charleston, US; Hallsan Mountain, South Korea; Diamond Beach, Iceland; and Pyrgos Castle in Santorini, Greece.