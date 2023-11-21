Meghan Markle is making the most out of her time visiting Vancouver.

The day after cheering on the Canucks at Rogers Arena, Markle dropped by a local Vancouver non-profit organization, Justice for Girls, on Tuesday afternoon to meet with volunteers and staff.

According to a post on X from Justice for Girls, Markle had an “engaging [and] heartfelt conversation about equality for girls in Canada [and] around the world.”

Justice for Girls was delighted to have a return visit from Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Joined by Jessica Lake & Lauri Thompson from the Lake family’s All One Fund, we had an engaging & heartfelt conversation about justice & equality for girls in Canada & around the world. pic.twitter.com/ulZ6ldnW72 — Justice For Girls (@JFG_Canada) November 21, 2023

“Together with our teen interns, staff, directors, and board members, we talked about Justice for Girls’ decades of work advocating for girls’ access to education, freedom from violence, Indigenous rights, and environmental justice,” said the organization.

It added that a highlight of the visit was the Duchess of Sussex taking time to speak with two of their teen interns about their personal struggles for justice.

“Her genuine and understanding approach left the girls feeling heard, supported, and inspired,” said a representative for Justice for Girls.

Markle has long been a feminist advocate for gender equality, and this isn’t the first time she has shown her support for Vancouver-based women’s organizations.

In 2020, she visited the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre and also visited Justice For Girls to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous peoples.