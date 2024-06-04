Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Put on your brightest colours and get ready for fun days out because Pride season is upon us!

Numerous Pride festivals are happening across Metro Vancouver this summer. From massive parades to street parties and family-friendly events, the festivities are open and welcome to all.

We’ll add more Metro Vancouver Pride festivals to our checklist as they get announced, so stay tuned!

What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns with some Drag Race royalty.

Attendees will want to head to Concord Pacific Place on August 3 and 4 for VanPrideFest, a free two-day extravaganza with epic entertainment on two stages, food trucks, vendors, and activities. The TD Main Stage features performances from various Canada’s Drag Race winners, including Venus (season 4), Giséle Lullaby (season 3), and Icesis Couture (season 2).

Pride Weekend’s signature parade will take place on Sunday, August 4, beginning at the intersection of Davie and Denman streets and ending at the festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

When: August 3 and 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Through Vancouver’s West End and ending at Sunset Beach

Cost: Free

What: Pride season kicks off with East Side Pride at Grandview Park on Saturday, June 22. Sasha Marks is set to host the free all-ages event, and guests will enjoy drag performances, live concerts, an artisan market, food vendors, and activities hosted by the Parks Board Queer Inclusion Team.

When: June 22, 2024

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: Grandview Park — 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Burnaby’s annual Pride event recognizes and celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQIA2S+ community in Burnaby. Enjoy a full afternoon of live performances, activities, and more at Bonsor Field.

When: July 20, 2024

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Bonsor Field — 6550 Bonsor Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Pride in PoCo is organized with the involvement of Port Coquitlam’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Roundtable and local youth. The event will include live music, arts and crafts, food and community displays, and more for the community to enjoy.

When: July 21, 2024

Time: TBA

Where: TBA

Cost: Free

What: Pride Week in New West will wrap up with the Pride Street Party, where Columbia Street will be closed to traffic, and instead will play home to live entertainment, family-friendly activities, vendors and food trucks, and more.

When: August 17, 2024

Time: 3 to 8 pm

Where: Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: The popular annual event at The Shipyards in North Vancouver will see a family-friendly dance party break out at Shipbuilder’s Square. Groove along to local DJs, enjoy drag and live entertainment and more.



When: TBA (late July or early August)

Time: TBA

Where: Shipbuilder’s Square, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Surrey Pride is celebrating is celebrating its 25th anniversary at Civic Plaza in front of Surrey City Hall this year. The event will feature entertainment including drag and cultural performances, live musicians, storytime, and a lip-synch contest. Attendees can also shop at the vendor booths.

When: June 22, 2024

Time: 1:30 to 9 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza — 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: White Rock Pride Society is hosting its third annual Pride Family Day at Miramar Plaza. The family-friendly event will feature a Taylor Swift drag artist, a vendor market, food carts, a kids zone and live performances throughout the day.

When: July 20, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Mirimar Plaza — 15165 Thrift Avenue, White Rock

Cost: Free

What: Coquitlam’s second annual Pride celebration takes place at Evergreen Cultural Centre and Town Centre Park Community Centre. The fun begins with a free family-friendly party filled with workshops, entertainment, food and more.

When: July 20, 2024

Time: Noon to 5 pm

Where: Evergreen Cultural Centre and Town Centre Park Community Centre, Coquitlam.

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: Pride Week in Richmond returns this summer to celebrate members of the 2SLGBTQI+ communities in the city. Complete details will be released closer to the week, but guests can look forward to inclusive events and interactive activities with live entertainment, local artists, and more.

When: July 29 to August 4, 2024

Time: TBA

Where: TBA

Cost: Free