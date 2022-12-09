The best festive fast-food items to try in Canada while you still can

Holiday menus and special item drops are a true gift for us foodies.
Whether it’s a seasonal sip or a festive bite, these limited-edition tasty treats are here for a good time, not a long time, across Canada now.
Here are some top-notch festive fast-food offerings to try across the country this holiday season.
Daily Hive
This famous Canadian brand has tons of fresh bites and beverages to get guests into the holiday spirit.
Last month it launched its Snowplace Like Tims-themed hot beverage cups, baked goods boxes, and takeaway bags for the season.
Check out the full range of treats and sips here.
As usual, Starbucks is bringing festive cheer to stores across Canada early this year.
The popular coffee chain launched its highly anticipated holiday cups and menu across the country on November 3.
This year, folks can enjoy a slew of returning favourites when it comes to sips and sweets.
@8th.creator/Shutterstock | emka74/Shutterstock
McDonald’s festive drink offerings include a Peppermint Mocha and Peppermint Hot Chocolate, both topped with whipped cream and crushed candy cane.
There are also two baked goods to complement the beverages: an RMHC Ginger Cookie (with a portion of the proceeds going to help families staying at Ronald McDonald Houses across the country) and a Créme Brülée Li’l Donut.
To sweeten the deal even more, all holiday drinks will be served in a new holiday cup, available in three colours, with bright red, yellow, blue, and green string lights
The McCafé Festive menu is available now until December 27, so you still have some time to indulge in all the holiday spirit you can muster.
Step into Santa’s Bakeshop… we mean, Krispy Kreme!
The brand’s new donut collection includes flavours like Gingerbread Cookie Crumb, Red Velvet Cake, Santa Belly, Holiday Sugar Cookie, and Chocolate Iced Sprinkle Doughnuts.
Find these treats at participating Canadian stores now through December 24.
With files from Daryn Wright.