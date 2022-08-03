A mega dessert chain that specializes in all things sweet is expanding with its very first locations in BC.

D Spot Dessert Cafe, known for its elaborate waffle platters, decadent milkshake offerings, and fully loaded crepes, already has several locations in Ontario and Alberta with major plans to expand across the country.

The dessert chain is soon opening two locations in BC: one in Vancouver proper, and one in Surrey.

D Spot has a massive sweets menu, with items ranging from milkshakes (in varieties like matcha, rose and pistachio, chai latte, and banana mango), cakes (funfetti cake, anyone?), waffles, pancakes, and so much more.

While the main thing here is the dessert, D Spot also has a menu of savoury eats, including pizza, poutine, and fully loaded hot dogs.

One thing is for certain: this place doesn’t do anything halfway.

The exact locations have yet to be divulged, so stay tuned for addresses and opening dates.