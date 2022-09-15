UK coffee chain Pret-A-Manger has officially opened in downtown Toronto
Pret-A-Manger first opened in London, England, in 1986, after its founders identified a gap in the market for high-quality on-the-go sandwiches to feed busy, working Londoners.
What makes Pret food stand out above the rest is its freshly made in-house products prepped daily by its trusted kitchen staff.
Over the years, Pret has become a trusted staple, especially in central London and now around the world. With hundreds of locations in the UK, as well as a handful in Europe, the US, Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, and now Canada.
Pret announced it would be setting up shop in Canada earlier this year, first in Vancouver and now in Toronto, inside the A&W located at 60 John Street.
Fingers crossed that the Toronto location takes off and that more Prets start popping up around Canada in the not-too-distant future.
Pret-A-Manger — Toronto
Address: 60 John Street, Toronto (inside A&W)