24-hour grocery delivery spot Corner Pantry Co. opens in Vancouver

Marco Ovies
Aug 26 2024, 4:47 pm
Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

Good news, Vancouver! The 24-hour grocery delivery spot we reported on in July has officially opened.

Corner Pantry is a new store that delivers everything in 30 minutes or less. What’s even better is that the shop features its own in-house delivery team, meaning the days of getting your grocery items replaced by something completely different by other grocery delivery services are long gone.

Customers can find over 500 products, including fresh produce, household staples, cooking essentials, and more.

“All products are stocked by us to ensure the highest quality,” Corner Patnry said.

Plus, Corner Pantry’s website states that there will be no extra fees, service charges, subscription fees, or huge markups.

Currently, the store is only offering in-store pickup but promises to launch its delivery app very soon.

Are you excited about this new grocery delivery service? Let us know in the comments.

Corner Pantry Co.

Address: 191 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Instagram

