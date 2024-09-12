FoodFood NewsBest of

16 of the best taco spots in Vancouver, according to our readers

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
Sep 12 2024, 3:30 pm
There are few foods tastier and more versatile than the beloved taco, and we wanted to know where the best ones were in the city. That’s why we asked our readers for their recommendations and they definitely delivered.

So without further adieu, keep on reading to discover where to find the best tacos in Vancouver; according to our readers.

 

Did your favourite spot not make it on the list? Let us know in the comments.

Dos Amigos

Address: Food truck schedule

Barra Gitano

 

Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-0420

Ophelia

Address: 165 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-800-5253

Chancho Tortilleria

Address: 2096 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-9219

La Mezcaleria

 

Address: 1622 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-8226

La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop

 

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Sal y Limon

 

Address: 701 Kingsway #5, Vancouver

Address: 1752 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-6223

Address: 2428 160 Street #10, Surrey
Phone: 604-385-2171

Tacofino

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

El Guapo

 

Address: 1009 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-4224

Gringo

 

Address: 27 Blood Alley Square, Vancouver
Phone: 604-673-0513

Address: 1074 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-0513

Address: 100 2nd St E, North Vancouver
Phone: 236-551-2236

Los Cuervos Taqueria

Address: 603 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-1518

Puerto Mexico

 

Address: 2710 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-269-4203

Lucky Taco

 

Address: 1685 Yew Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-739-4677

Address: 8547 River District Crossing, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-9097

La Cantina de Don Porfirio

Address: 151 E 8th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-5557

Patron Tacos and Cantina

 

Address: 265 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-3368

The Pawn Shop

 

Address: 1117 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-687-7474

