16 of the best taco spots in Vancouver, according to our readers

There are few foods tastier and more versatile than the beloved taco, and we wanted to know where the best ones were in the city. That’s why we asked our readers for their recommendations and they definitely delivered.
So without further adieu, keep on reading to discover where to find the best tacos in Vancouver; according to our readers.
Dos Amigos
Address: Food truck schedule
Barra Gitano
Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-0420
Ophelia
Address: 165 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-800-5253
Chancho Tortilleria
Address: 2096 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-9219
Address: 1622 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-8226
La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop
Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver
Sal y Limon
Address: 701 Kingsway #5, Vancouver
Address: 1752 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-6223
Address: 2428 160 Street #10, Surrey
Phone: 604-385-2171
Tacofino
Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver
El Guapo
Address: 1009 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-4224
Gringo
Address: 27 Blood Alley Square, Vancouver
Phone: 604-673-0513
Address: 1074 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-0513
Address: 100 2nd St E, North Vancouver
Phone: 236-551-2236
Los Cuervos Taqueria
Address: 603 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-1518
Puerto Mexico
Address: 2710 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-269-4203
Lucky Taco
Address: 1685 Yew Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-739-4677
Address: 8547 River District Crossing, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-9097
La Cantina de Don Porfirio
Address: 151 E 8th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-5557
Patron Tacos and Cantina
Address: 265 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-3368
The Pawn Shop
Address: 1117 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-687-7474