16 of the best taco spots in Vancouver, according to our readers

There are few foods tastier and more versatile than the beloved taco, and we wanted to know where the best ones were in the city. That’s why we asked our readers for their recommendations and they definitely delivered.

So without further adieu, keep on reading to discover where to find the best tacos in Vancouver; according to our readers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Did your favourite spot not make it on the list? Let us know in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dos Amigos Tex-Mex Restaurant & Food Truck!!! (@dosamigosyvr)

Address: Food truck schedule

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-563-0420

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ophelia Mexican Kitchen (@opheliavancouver)

Address: 165 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-800-5253

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carnitas | Tortillas (@chanchotortilleria)

Address: 2096 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-9219

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Mezcaleria (@lamezcaleriayvr)

Address: 1622 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-8226

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Taqueria (@lataqueria)

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sal y Limon (@salylimonvan)

Address: 701 Kingsway #5, Vancouver

Address: 1752 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-6223

Address: 2428 160 Street #10, Surrey

Phone: 604-385-2171

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tacofino Van, Vic & Tofino (@tacofinolovesyou)

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EL GUAPO (@elguapovancouver)

Address: 1009 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-4224

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gringo (@tacoboutgringo)

Address: 27 Blood Alley Square, Vancouver

Phone: 604-673-0513

Address: 1074 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-0513

Address: 100 2nd St E, North Vancouver

Phone: 236-551-2236

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Cuervos | Tacos & Cantina (@loscuervostaqueria)

Address: 603 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-1518

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puerto Mexico Van (@puertomexicovan)

Address: 2710 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-269-4203

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Taco (@luckytacoyvr)

Address: 1685 Yew Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-739-4677

Address: 8547 River District Crossing, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-9097

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Cantina de Don Porfirio (@donporfiriovan)

Address: 151 E 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-5557

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrón Tacos & Cantina (@patrontc)

Address: 265 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3368

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pawn Shop (@thepawnshopyvr)

Address: 1117 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-7474