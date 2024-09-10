We are holding onto summer with both hands around here, and luckily, there’s a brand-new outdoor space that’s perfect for patio-loving Vancouverites who are all about squeezing in the final days of hot weather before fall.

Enter The Marketplace Kitsilano, Vancouver’s newest offering for a casual hangout spot, with space for dogs and kids alike, a beer garden for the adults, and more, all nestled along busy and bumping West 4th.

The space is definitely not the standard offering, as it is situated in a formerly empty lot between Bayswater and Balaclava. That space has been transformed into a not-so-typical event space for the neighbourhood, boasting tons of hangout spots with a local touch.

Recline or dine at the handcrafted tables and chairs and chill under patio lights next to handmade gardening features while you enjoy local musical acts, shop at the artisan market, and chow down at the food trucks.

The shows kick off in the evenings from Thursday to Sunday, and the artisan market is open during the day on the weekends.

Melissa Topakian, event coordinator and marketing director with the Marketplace, says partners and co-founders Milad Mehrabi and Ali Zare really wanted to set up a space that is all about local offerings and focuses on the community and diversity.

“We wanted to create a space for the community that brings people together and offers cultural diversity and inclusivity, hence why we chose to create a kid’s zone and pet zone as well with their own pool! Community and creating change in the neighbourhood have been two big drivers for us,” Topakian told Daily Hive.

“We have been creating events that feature local artists — anywhere from pop to folk, indie, hip hop, dance performances. We’ve made it a point to let every artist have complete creative freedom and showcase their own art,” she added.

Kitsilano has seen a revamp in its outdoor offerings this summer since the creation of Batch near Kitsilano Pool began serving up local brews on its oceanside patio, but unlike that space, this one isn’t set up through the Vancouver Park Board, and it took a bit of time to come together.

“We initially ran an event in June with a special event permit, thinking we would be able to run throughout the summer – the original plan. City did not allow us to use special event permits after that one event, and so we had to do a development application. Neighbours were polled about whether or not they were consenting to our project, and thankfully it turned out, the community was supportive!” she said.

“We truly almost had to quit it all with massive financial losses, so this was a last-minute save!” she said about their late summer opening.

Plus, the future is a bit unclear for now.

“The land is privately owned. Right now, we’re operating until October 31st, but we’re discussing the possibility of extending into next year. Our long-term vision for this space is to develop *Thermaluna Wellness, an outdoor spa focused on community healing and wellness practices. But as we await those permits, we launched **The Marketplace Kitsilano* to foster the same sense of community and togetherness in the meantime,” she explained.

We await news to hear what’s next! For now, check out their website to find out what’s in store until the fall.

When: Thursday and Friday, 4 pm to 9:30 pm. Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 9:30 pm.

Where: 2966 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Free entry