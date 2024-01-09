Oncle Lee makes the list of hottest global restaurant openings for 2024

The 50 Best just published its list of eight of the hottest global restaurant openings for 2024, and a Canadian spot made the list. What’s even better is you won’t have to wait too much longer to try it.

Oncle Lee in Montreal is set to open in mid-January and is a late-night modern Chinese restaurant designed to pay homage to Chef Anderson Lee’s heritage.

Named after himself (in French, which is required by Quebec Law), Oncle Lee will be serving up plenty of delicious dishes, including black bean beef tartare, soy-marinated deviled eggs, scallops with XO sauce, and crispy seafood chow mein.

In 2019, Lee won the 50 Best BBVA Scholarship at just 20 years old. “I’m so grateful for the 50 Best BBVA Scholarship,” said Lee. “I ate around the world from Singapore to Mexico City. It made me realize I had to discover my roots, which really made me the chef I am today.”

Oncle Lee

Address: 222 Av. Laurier O, Montréal

Instagram