6 food trends you can expect to see in 2024

Who can forget the impact that girl dinner had in 2023? Now that we’re at the start of the new year, it’s time to look ahead at what food trends might surface in 2024.

Both Pinterest and the International Food Information Council (IFIC) have revealed what they think the food trends of 2024 will be. Continue reading to get a glimpse into what the new year has in store.

Mood on the menu

You are what you eat, and people are starting to believe that more and more. This year, IFIC expects to see a greater emphasis on how nutrition can support mental and emotional health. Anticipate people choosing healthier options in 2024.

Function-focused hydration

2023 saw a boom in flavoured sparkling water, and it shows no sign of stopping. In 2024, expect to see these functional beverages take on a whole new life, including drinks that contain “clean caffeine,” drinks that will support better sleep, and added pre- and probiotics for gut health.

Plant-based innovations and protein snacking

While we’ve seen plant-based proteins before, there’s a new trend of protein-fortified products/focused snacks that are on the way. Expect to see more rice, pasta, baking mixes, and snack foods fortified with protein.

Rise of third-culture cuisine

Also known as “fusion” cuisine, 2024 will continue to see the rise of third-culture cuisines. This is due in part to the revival of monosodium glutamate (aka MSG), which has made a comeback after being “unfairly demonized for far too long,” according to Tony Flood, IFIC’s senior director of food ingredient communications.

Melty mashups

We love some great fusion cuisine, but this takes it to the next level. Think of your favourite ooey-gooey treat, and then combine it with another. Think burger quesadillas or pizza pot pies. All we can think of is how delicious this will be.

AI on the plate

With people using AI more, it’s expected that people will increasingly use ChatGPT and other AI functions to create meal plans and answer questions about food safety and nutrition.