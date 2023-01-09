Taco Bell just announced that it would be expanding its Taco Bell restaurants in Canada, and people are super excited about it.

According to the brand, this will more than double its existing location count in the country. The new Taco Bell restaurants will be popping up throughout BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

We ranked the best food dishes at chains like The Keg, Earls Restaurant, Boston Pizza, and Cactus Club, and now it’s time to look at one of the most popular fast food chains. It’s not A&W either (we did that already).

With the exciting news, it seems as good a time as any to do a definitive (and controversial) ranking of the food items here.

Here are our picks for the best food items at Taco Bell, ranked from worst to best:

10. Quesadilla

The quesadilla is…fine.

We love quesadillas, but when you’re at Taco Bell, a leader in fast food innovation and cheap tacos, it just feels like a strange way to go. There is a steak version that separates itself from other options on the menu, and it’s still melted cheese inside a grilled tortilla, which is always great.

9. Crunchy Taco Supreme

The Taco Supreme is made with seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and reduced-fat sour cream.

There are a few versions of this, but we had to make the difficult decision to put the hard shell here. The crunch is nice, but it gets a little messy. We go for the soft shell when we go to the Bell.

8. Soft Taco Supreme

Again, this is made with seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and reduced-fat sour cream, but all in a soft shell. It’s easier to eat, easier to hold, and tastes great even if you lose the crunch that hard shell gets you. Don’t pick favourites — just get one of each.

7. Chalupa Supreme

The Chalupa might be the most underrated item on the menu. People rarely talk about it, and that might be because they don’t even know what it is.

This thing is topped with protein, reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce, a three-cheese blend, and tomatoes, but all of it is wrapped in a crunchy and chewy flatbread.

6. Burrito Supreme

Basically, this is another Supreme item (seasoned beef, re-fried beans, red sauce, lettuce, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream) but in a filling burrito. It’s arguably the greatest food delivery vessel of all time.

The Supreme is great, but so are the other burritos, like the seven-layer, chili cheese, or the cheesy bean and rice.

5. Fries Supreme

A Canadian icon.

Mostly, we are just thankful Taco Bell has fries, but these loaded ones are topped with seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream. You could always get ordinary fries, but…why?

4. Nachos Supreme

We gave the Fries Supreme the number four spot on this list, but the leap from those to these Nachos is a big one. These are a must-get side, whether you’re sharing or enjoying all to yourself.

This has all the Supreme toppings but on top of crispy tortilla chips.

3. Doritos Locos Tacos

This is one of the most popular and best examples of innovation from the minds that develop the menu here.

For years, the world had tacos and Doritos. In an apple falling on the head of Isaac Newton-like stroke of genius, the two finally combined. It’s so simple, so easy, and so delicious. It’s a feature collaboration that was so popular it’s now a mainstay specialty item that we always look forward

2. Crunchwrap Supreme

It might be controversial to put this as number 2 and not one, and it’s easy to see why.

This is a multi-level creation. The bottom half is inside a crunchy tostada shell filled with seasoned beef and nacho cheese sauce. The top half is packed with reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes. All of this is wrapped entirely by a soft flour tortilla.

Inspired by the Cheesy Gordita Crunch, this is an amazing example of food architecture that allows for texture separation and the ability to enjoy hard and soft shells.

1. Cheesy Gordita Crunch

This has to be on the top of the list for the simple yet genius work of food engineering. What Albert Einstein did for the world of Physics, The Cheesy Gordita Crunch did for tacos.

In short, you get the crunch of the hard taco without all the mess. Taco lovers no longer have to make the difficult decision of hard or soft.

Whether you order the beef version with a Doritos shell or the bean version with ranch sauce, this advanced technology is a must-try at Taco Bell.