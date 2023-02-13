One beloved Popeyes sandwich is making a comeback in Canada

Good news, seafood lovers — Popeyes is bringing back its Flounder Fish Sandwich to Canada, and it’ll be available for a limited time only.

The sandwich will come in Popeyes’ signature Classic and Spicy options and uses juicy, premium flounder.

“We take great pride in using only the highest quality ingredients in our restaurants, which is why our Flounder Fish Sandwich truly schools any other offering,” said Robert Manuel, general manager at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Canada, in a statement.

“Canadians are clearly hooked on this sandwich, so we’re thrilled to have it back on the menu.”

The Flounder Fish Sandwich was first introduced in 2020. The fried filet is crispy, flakey, coated with delicious southern spices and herbs, and sandwiched between toasted, pillowy brioche buns.

Choose between pickles and classic tartar or a spicy spread as your sauce options.

If that description makes you want to take a bite immediately, you’re in luck. The Flounder Fish Sandwich is now available at participating locations across Canada.

Visit Popeyes’ website for more details.