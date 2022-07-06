We love a good deal, especially when it’s a burger deal.

Plant-based folks will be happy to hear that there’s a place in Vancouver that serves super cheap vegan burgers every single day.

Larry’s Market is a plant-based grocer and cafe with two locations – one in North Vancouver and one in Chinatown.

When the concept first opened in North Van in 2019, it was the first of its kind in Canada.

In addition to selling a wide variety of plant-based grocery items, Larry’s offers grab-and-go eats like sandwiches, pizza by the slice, and other cafe eats and treats.

It also serves probably one of the cheapest burgers in the city.

Pop by Larry’s Chinatown location and you can grab one of its plant-based burgers for only $1.99 every day from 12 to 5 pm.

The burgers are made with TMRW brand plant-based burger patties, which are also available for sale in the grocery section.

Larry’s also offers one-hour delivery across Vancouver for its pre-made and grocery items. You can order online or shop in-store.

Address: 291 E Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 236-479-0979

Instagram