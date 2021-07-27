Popeyes is launching something that’s just as exciting as that viral chicken sandwich, in our humble opinion, anyway: chicken nuggets.

The American chain has gained serious popularity in Canada over the years, and it’s officially expanding the menu with this new offering.

Described as juicy, crispy, and poppable pieces, Popeyes chicken nuggets are hand-battered and breaded in buttermilk. The bites are then fried up fresh, just like the brand’s other flagship fried dishes.

Nuggets will be available in a classic flavour and can be paired with Popeyes sauces like Bayou Buffalo, BoldBQ, Blackened Ranch, Buttermilk Ranch, Wild Honey Mustard, and Sweet Heat.

These morsels will be available in packs of 4 to 36 pieces starting July 27.