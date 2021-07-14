Have you ever been eating a bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and thought about what the dish would be like as a dessert? If you have, you’re clearly not alone, because that product officially exists.

NYC-based treat maker Van Leeuwen unveiled its Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream this week, and it’s safe to say the internet and food community alike has been taken aback by the treat.

The American wholesale ice cream purveyor, who also operates a handful of scoop shops in the US, released the gimmicky variety of the cold stuff on July 13, and to no one’s surprise, it’s already completely sold out.

Van Leeuwen made the limited-edition nostalgic treat with what it described as “that buttery, sweet iconic cheese,” and clearly, the ice cream fans loved it.

Unfortunately, it seems like this neon orange delight was pretty near impossible to get here in Canada.

But don’t fret Canadians! You can get another very similar, bizarre treat north of the border: a sugary sweet Cotton Candy KD Boost.