Hot diggity dog, A&W has officially launched its Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich across Canada for a limited time.

Last summer, this handheld was being tested as a new and exclusive product in Toronto restaurant locations. Now, it’s available nationwide.

A&W’s take on the popular style of chicken sandwich features a 5oz chicken breast in a crunchy coating, sweet bread & butter pickles, and a hot Nashville aioli on a premium brioche bun.

Just like when McDonald’s launched their fish and chips, y’all know we need to hear if this is worth the hype. We’ll be watching.

You can get this morsel across the country starting July 5 until supplies last.