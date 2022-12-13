If you’re a comedy fan in Vancouver, chances are you know and love Ryan Steele and Amy Goodmurphy.

The queer comedians and actors are the founders of The Ryan & Amy Show, an award-winning comedy duo regularly seen in Just for Laughs Vancouver. Ryan and Amy have also been writing and producing content for over 15 years, with over 100 million views on their online content.

Steele and Goodmurphy have also added podcasters to their resumes with Poor Lil Thing, a weekly show where the duo interviews a special guest and discovers an embarrassing story from their past.

“Poor Lil Thing is all about acknowledging and celebrating the poor lil thing in all of us,” said Steele and Goodmurphy in an interview with Daily Hive. “We launched PLT in February 2022 and it’s honestly been the highlight of our careers. It’s a place where we share and discuss relatable and sometimes unrelatable embarrassing stories.

“It’s been such an amazing outlet for our comedy and a really cool platform to host and get to know awesome people. It’s been a really cool way to get to know the fun side of our celebrity guests as well.”

Poor Lil Thing has released 45 episodes and counting on the Comedy Here Often Podcast Network, with past guests including Canada’s Drag Race star Kendall Gender, acclaimed artist Jason Dussault, and A Million Little Things star Cameron Esposito.

“We’ve learned so much by starting a podcast,” shared Steele and Goodmurphy. “It’s an entirely new part of the industry that we weren’t familiar with initially but now have a great handle on and it couldn’t be more fun.

“For example, Hollywood icon Mena Suvari shares a story about accidentally lighting a hotel room on fire in Paris. Stand-up comedian and actor Dave Merheje had all of his underwear stolen from his laundry at a laundry mat. And actress Emily Bett Rickards shared a PLT story involving confusing her dog’s nipple with a tick. That was hilarious.”

And what is a PLT story? According to the dynamic writing and producing duo, it stands for a Poor Lil Thing story, a personal one about yourself or someone you know that’s incredibly embarrassing.

“Listeners can count on every episode to end with a PLT story,” explained Steele and Goodmurphy. “A moment in time when if someone walked past in that very moment, they’d be prompted to say, ‘You poor lil thing.’

“Everyone in this world is a PLT. We can’t tell you how many times someone dm’d us and shared their own PLT story or told us how they too had emergency diarrhea in a public place. People thank us for being so real and giving them the chance to laugh at themselves.”

Poor Lil Thing has been on the air for less than a year and the podcast has already found a fervent fanbase. It has also been featured on Apple Podcasts’ Wild and Witty List as well as selected as a New Podcast To Check Out.

“We are proud of the calibre of guests we’ve been able to secure, as well as how queer-forward and friendly PLT is,” added Steele and Goodmurphy. “It’s important for us to have representation on our podcast and it’s a safe place to be yourself.

“Ultimately, we just want to laugh and make people laugh. Expect to hear no holds bar stories on PLT. From emergency bodily fluids to stalking a celebrity to public sex in a cab.”

To learn more about Poor Lil Thing, visit comedyhereoften.com or search for it on your podcast player.