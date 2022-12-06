Just For Laughs Vancouver unveils all-star lineup for 2023 comedy fest

Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival is returning to stages all over Vancouver this spring, and it’s bringing in a bunch of huge stars to join the party.

Just For Laughs VANCOUVER in association with Sirius XM has announced the highly-anticipated 2023 festival will take place from February 16 to 25.

Fans of all things funny will have lots to enjoy over the 10 hilarious days, including star-powered stand-up, podcasts, improv and sketch, and more.

“The already impressive line-up offers something for everyone with even more names to be

announced in the new year,” said Just For Laughs Vancouver in a release. “From your favourite stand-up comedians to top-ranking comedy podcasts, and of course TikTok’s latest sensations, this year’s festival is one not to miss.”

Like previous years, the festival is delivering some of the biggest names in comedy.

An Evening with the Office Ladies

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey portray Dunder Mifflin frenemies Pam Beesly and Angela Martin on the global hit television show, The Office, but in real life, they have been best friends for nearly 20 years. The duo also co-hosts the popular weekly podcast Office Ladies sharing behind-the-scenes tales of their time filming the fan-favourite sitcom and stories of their friendship.

When: February 24, 2023

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sarah Silverman: Grow Some Lips

Two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Silverman is one of the most versatile talents in entertainment, with credits including actress, creator, writer, executive producer, comedian, and author. She is the host of The Sarah Silverman Podcast, can be heard on the Emmy-nominated Fox animated series Bob’s Burgers, and can next be seen as the host of

TBS’ Stupid Pet Tricks, an expansion of the famous David Letterman late-night segment.

When: February 23, 2023

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Fun & Slutty, A Night with Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness is an Emmy-nominated television personality, New York Times best-selling author, and hairstylist to the stars. The star of Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning reboot series Queer Eye is also the host of the podcast Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. The series was chosen as one of the Top Podcasts of 2018 by Time Magazine, and won the iHeart Radio Award for Best LGBTQ Podcast.

When: February 25, 2023

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt has more than 200 film and television roles to his name, including Parks and Recreation, M.O.D.O.K., A.P. Bio, and Ratatouille. Oswalt has filmed eight TV comedy specials and released seven acclaimed albums. He also has six Grammy nominations under his belt, including his latest 2020 for his comedy album I Love Everything.

When: February 25, 2023

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

As of now, the extensive list of comedians also includes:

Bad Friends with Bobby Lee & Andrew Santino

Tim Dillon

Jack Whitehall

Sugar Sammy

Chris Distefano

Margaret Cho

Phil Rosenthal

Pete Holmes

Benito Skinner & Mary Beth Barone

Ari Shaffir

Darcy & Jer IRL

And That’s Why We Drink

Dan Soder

Joe Pera

Ryan Hamilton

Sarah Sherman

Jared Freid

Bassem Youssef

Matt Rife

Nick Thune

Becky Robinson

Adam Pally

Hannah Berner

Steve Rannazzisi

Dave Merheje

Pat Regan

That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast

Joe DeRosa

Steph Tolev

Baron Vaughn

Podcast But Outside

Jordan Carlos

Ali Macofsky

Gianmarco Soresi

Girl God with Grace Freud and April Clark

Homegrown talent will also be showcased in the Best of the West presented by SiriusXM. Highlights include Ola Dada’s Black Out Comedy, Comedy Pants, Millenial Line, and lots more.

Tickets go on sale at jflvancouver.com starting Friday, December 9 at 10 am.

When: February 16 to 25, 2023

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Go on sale at jflvancouver.com starting Friday, December 9 at 10 am.