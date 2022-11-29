BC mountains get the spotlight in new video from Vancouver Juno winner

The Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish is currently playing festive music as part of its annual holiday festival. But the mountain destination recently had spirit-lifting music of a different kind echo throughout the area.

Vancouver-based DJ and electronic dance music producer Felix Cartal has released an “audio-visual experience” titled Live at Sea to Sky Gondola on YouTube, with the iconic mountains as a backdrop to the one-hour set.

The sonic journey of Cartal’s diverse collection of originals, remixes, and sounds begins with his new single “When I’m In Need,” which features a groovy interpolation of Ray Charles’ hit, “I’ve Got A Woman.”

Cartal is the first DJ to perform and film a live set on the Sea to Sky Gondola.

According to Jon Ross of Jon Ross Films, which filmed the mountain-top music experience, the project used two Sea to Sky Gondola lookouts as a backdrop. Cartal’s set also includes the interior of one of the gondolas.

“The music is great, the visuals are gorgeous and it really showcases our beautiful backyard here in BC,” Ross told Daily Hive.

Three types of drones and nine cameras were used to cover the unique show.

Cartal, who won Dance Recording of the Year at the 2020 Juno Awards for his collaboration with Lights titled, “Love Me,” told his Instagram followers that he is thankful for the experience filming at the Sea to Sky Gondola.

“I’m feeling very grateful. This is one of my favourite things I’ve ever made. I’m always taken aback by the mountainous backdrops that exist in such close proximity to Vancouver where I’m from. I guess you are beautiful, BC.

“Big love ❤️ to everyone who tuned into the premiere.”