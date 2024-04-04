Police called to shooting scene near Gastown that left one hurt

Vancouver police are investigating a shooting in a busy area near Victory Square that left one seriously hurt and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police say they were called to West Pender and Homer streets just before 8 pm on Wednesday over reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, they said they found a person suffering from injuries, and they were sent to the hospital.

#VPDNews: Vancouver Police are investigating a shooting tonight in the downtown core near Homer and W Pender St. One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam of incident is asked to call police.

News release:… pic.twitter.com/4WtDk0GdTX — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 4, 2024

They remained on scene for some time, but by Thursday morning, all traces of the investigation and crime scene tape had been removed. Traffic is also flowing in that area.

The victim’s identity has not been released, and police have not revealed any possible motive. No arrests have been made.

Police have also not said if this incident is related to an investigation that was sparked by a brazen shooting on Saturday on Robson Street and Richard Street.

In that investigation, police say no one was hurt but that the shooting was targeted.

Additional police officers were deployed to that area in the interest of public safety.